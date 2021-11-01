Four arrested in Forrest County during Operation Sweet Tooth

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies, along with the Attorney General’s Office, arrested four people for the exploitation and enticement of minors. The arrests were part of “Operation Sweet Tooth,” which was a cybercrime investigation carried out in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch said the operation led to the execution of five search warrants and multiple ongoing investigations.

“I am grateful to the dedicated prosecutors and investigators of this Office and to our partners in local, state and federal law enforcement for their work on this operation and every day to clear the Internet of child predators,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.).

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, report it to 1-800-843-5678 or by clicking here.