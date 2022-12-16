JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Four pet cats died in a house fire in the Johnson community of Jones County on Friday, December 16.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the house fire at 692 Ira G. Odom Road just before 9:00 a.m. At the scene, crews found a home completely engulfed in flames.

Homeowner Reba Varner and her adult daughter lived in the home. Varner said the two were gone for about an hour when they received a call about the fire. Her four pet cats died in the fire.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

Varner’s home was built in the 1950s out of solid pine.