FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Four women were arrested on felony child endangerment charges in Forrest County after a drug bust.

Investigators said the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team completed an investigation on Wednesday, November 30 after receiving information about illegal drug activity at a home in the Dixie community.

During the investigation, authorities determined there were illegal substances in the home and illegal drug transactions were occurring in the presence of children.

Authorities arrested Linda Powell, Annie Pulliam, Aundra McDaniel and Tori McDaniel. All four women were charged with felony child endangerment.

Powell and Tori McDaniel were also charged with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Linda Powell (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Annie Pulliam (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Aundra McDaniel (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Tori McDaniel (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

The women were taken to the Forrest County Regional Jail.