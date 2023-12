JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Four people escaped from a Jones County house fire on Thursday, December 14.

The fire happened at a home on Highway 590 in Ellisville. When firefighters arrived, they found a home with flames coming through the roof.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews had to evacuate the home due to the structural compromise. A vehicle was also damaged during the incident.

Four people escaped from a Jones County house fire on Thursday, December 14. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.