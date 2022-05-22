JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Responders rescued four people from the Leaf River in Jones County on Saturday, May 21.

Jones County deputies said a man, woman, teenage boy and a girl were floating from Highway 84 to Highway 588 using pool-style inflatables. The group became separated during the float.

Authorities said the woman and the girl walked out of the river and to a home on Sandhill Loop Road. The homeowner took them to a command post.

Two deputies were in verbal communication with the man and the teenager as they walked the river from Blackwell Loop. An off-duty Ellisville police officer used his personal boat to rescue the two from the river.

Responders said no one was injured. The search and rescue effort was completed around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.