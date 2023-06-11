JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Four people were rescued from the Leaf River in Jones County after severe weather moved through the area on Saturday, June 10.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said firefighters received a call just before 6:00 p.m. that said four individuals were stranded on the Leaf River.

According to first responders, one adult and three minors had entered the river at the Highway 588 boat ramp on a large float with a group of people on other floats and in boats. They were separated from their group when the severe weather started, and they hastily exited the water.

Firefighters rescued the adult and minors about four miles north of the boat ramp at Highway 590 around 7:00 p.m.