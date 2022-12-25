JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County authorities are investigating a four-vehicle crash that injured multiple people.

The crash happened on Highway 15 North on Saturday, December 24.

According to witnesses, a stalled vehicle was rear ended, which caused a chain reaction with the four vehicles.

The driver of a GEO Tracker had to be extricated from the vehicle. Officials said the driver had moderate injuries.

The other vehicles sustained moderate damage. Two individuals were taken to the hospital by an ambulance with moderate injuries. Three others had minor injuries, but they declined to be taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

Highway 15 was shut down from Watermill Road to Old Highway 15 near Shady Grove Fire Department for more than one hour.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.