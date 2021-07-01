Fourth of July events in the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – If you are looking for family fun and fireworks for the Fourth of July weekend in the Pine Belt, celebrations will be happened in Hattiesburg, Petal, and Laurel.
- Star-Spangled Celebration in Hattiesburg & Petal
- Event will start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2. Fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m. The annual dual fireworks display will be at Chain Park and Petal River Park.
- Fourth of July Fireworks Show
- Event will be from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. Fireworks will starts at 9:15 p.m. at Sawmill Square Mall.