PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal School District (PSD) is participating in a free online tutoring program offered through the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE).

Pine Belt News reported MDE and Paper partnered to provide up to 350,000 Mississippi students with 24/7 tutoring. Students in grade 3-12 can receive tutoring in subjects like English and Math.

The online platform doesn’t require face-to-face interaction. Photos and names are not used. Teachers will be able to review students’ work to help target instruction.

PSD leaders said the program will be offered for two years. Families should have received a message about how to sign up.