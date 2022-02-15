PICAYUNE, Miss. (WHLT) – The Southeast Mississippi Red Cross and the Picayune Fire Department (PFD) are offering free smoke alarms to Picayune neighbors.

Red Cross recommends these tips to keep you and your family safe:

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and in sleeping areas.

Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year.

Check the manufacturer’s date on your smoke alarms. If they’re ten years or older, replace them.

Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home in your escape plan.

Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home.

Tailor your escape plan to suit everyone’s needs in your household. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, install strobe light and bed-shaker alarms.

Picayune neighbors can call (601)-799-0617 to request free smoke alarms and home installation. Neighbors outside of Picayune can click here to request free smoke alarms.