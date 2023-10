SEMINARY, Miss. (WHLT) – Funeral arrangements have been set for Bryce Humphrey, 8, of Seminary.

Humphrey died on Monday, October 16, days after being injured in an ATV accident.

His funeral will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Evergreen Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery in Seminary.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Evergreen Baptist Church.