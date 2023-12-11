JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A funeral was held for the Jones County 11-year-old who died after being shot in a hunting incident.

Authorities said 11-year-old Master Gauge Chancellor was shot by his 12-year-old sister while they were hunting for rabbits on Saturday, December 2 just after 9:30 p.m. on Alex Knight Road in southern Jones County.

Chancellor died on December 5. He was laid to rest on December 9.

Jones County deputies said Chancellor was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by his sister while hunting rabbits. They said the children’s 19-year-old step-brother was with them at the time of the incident.

Deputies said MDWFP agents were notified about the hunting incident and responded to the scene. MDWFP is the primary agency investigating the incident.