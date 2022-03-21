SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – Sumrall neighbors should expect to see a cost increase on their garbage bills starting during the next billing cycle.

Pine Belt News reported WastePro adjusted the cost based on the Consumer Price Index. The average garage bill was around $16 each month. Now, the price will be $17.50 each month.

Sumrall Mayor Joel Lofton said the city is in a five-year contract with the company that started in 2018. He said it’s in the contract that the company can alter prices. He added that the price hike is likely due to inflation and high gas prices.

Lofton said he his considering other garbage collection options following past issues with the company.