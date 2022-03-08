HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – There isn’t a clear end to high gas prices as President Joe Biden announced the United States is cutting ties with Russian oil.

The president also announced that 30 million barrels of the petroleum reserve have been released, totaling 60 million barrels worldwide. Currently, the United States uses 20 million barrels a day. Sixty million barrels would last about three days.

Oil and Gas Board officials said the price of gas has already seen a gradual increase prior to the Russian-Ukraine conflict. They said fuel costs will continue to impact people at the pumps.

“We’re going to continue to see price increases on everything, not just gas. You’ll see it on anything that’s hauled by trucks, shipping and things like that. The prices of just about everything are about to go up,” said Mississippi State Oil and Gas Board Geologist Administrator David Snodgrass.

Now that President Biden has taken away a small percentage of the U.S. oil supply, many are wondering where the oil will come from.

“To back up that five-percent from Canada or Mexico, I would certainly hope he wouldn’t go to Iran or Venezuela to get it, but he’s got to do what he’s go to do,” said Snodgrass.

Lawmakers across the United States are calling for a boost in American oil. The United States has previously been oil independent, but now there’s a drilling moratorium on public land.

As far as prices go, the state has the ability to pause a state gas tax. However, doing such would take a large chunk of Mississippi’s revenue stream. It’s not impossible for Mississippi legislators to offer a gas holiday in the near future.

With inflation the way it’s heading, many fear a global recession is on the way.