HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Prices at the gas pump seem to keep going up as people in Hattiesburg search for the best price whether it’s here at the highest price at $3.99– just one cent from $4.

It’s been a 66 cent increase in gas prices since last month, according to Gas experts. They said this could go as far as $4.25.

“At some point where going to have to make decisions on decent quality food or just buy cheap stuff we can afford or a whole lot less driving and a whole lot more riding a bike,” said driver Timothy Tesh.

Now drivers want to know what can be done about this. Lawmakers said President Biden has been working on it by accessing Mississippi’s strategic petroleum reserve that has 714 million barrels of oil.

“The president did last week was release 30 million barrels of oil to help with the price rise with petroleum especially for large transportation avenues to help soften the blow,” said State Senator John Horhn.

Gas prices are also affecting shipping, the higher diesel prices go, gas experts said the more shipping prices will cost contributing to the inflation in stores.