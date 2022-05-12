HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As gas prices continue to climb in the United States, neighbors in the Pine Belt said they’re driving further away to find cheaper gas.

“It’s very high, but here it’s the cheapest place I’ve found. So far, diesel fuel here is $5.09. I’ve been paying $5.59 for it,” said Mark Odom, who drove from Hattiesburg to Petal to find gas.

“I actually live in Lumberton. So when I come down this way to work, I always fill my car up at the truck stop down there in Poplarville. I think it’s running about $3.87,” said Robyn Brown.

The national average gasoline price for Thursday was up to $4.42 per gallon.