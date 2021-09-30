Gas prices rising amid truck driver shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An increase in gas prices has caused some delivery disruptions in the United States, including Mississippi. The increase in prices has made it difficult for some tank truck drivers to deliver items.

Some experts said the shortage of truck drivers is causing gas prices to rise. One truck driver said he understands the recent truck driver shortage across the country.

Cleveland Allison, a former truck driver, said, there are many reasons for this shortage.

“With the COVID, a lot of things are being moved around by trucking, so it’s balancing up and fluctuation in prices, a lot of online shipping, so things haven’t moved around with trucks,” said Allison.

A report from the national tank truck carriers said the trucking driver industry is more than 40,000 drivers short. According to gasbuddy.com, the national average is just over $3.00 a gallon.

Carter Holmes, of Holmes Company of Jackson, said, “We had several drivers retire. We got guys that have been with us for a long time and with the COVID, a lot choose to retire, and we are looking for 10 to 15 drivers.”

The highest gas price average in Mississippi is $2.80 a gallon with the lowest being $1.90 in early January.