Gautier man charged with assault on U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WHLT) – U.S Attorney Mike Hurst announced a Gautier man has been charged in an indictment with four counts of assault on an officer or employee of the government.

Joseph D. Sonnier, 31, was also indicted for one count of felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of discharging a firearm in connection with a violent crime. He will have his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Gargiulo in Gulfport on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

According to Count 1 of the indictment, Sonnier is alleged to have fired a firearm at J.M., a U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer, in the course of his duties as he attempted to execute a search warrant, striking J.M. in the neck.

According to Counts 2-4 of the indictment, Sonnier is alleged to have used a deadly weapon to assault, impede or otherwise restrict three other officers as they attempted to execute the same search warrant.

In Count 5 of the indictment, Sonnier is alleged to have been in possession of a firearm even though he is prohibited as a convicted felon.

According to Counts 6-9 of the indictment, Sonnier is alleged to have discharged a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

If convicted, Sonnier faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count of assaulting a federal officer, a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and 10 years on each count of discharging a firearm in connection with a violent crime.

