HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – It’s a boy! Staff at the Hattiesburg Zoo held a gender reveal party for a baby hyena born last October.

“Baby H” was born on October 17, 2022, to his mother, Pili, and his father, Niru. Leaders with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission said zoo staff drew the baby’s blood on November 29 to determine the gender. After more than a month of waiting, staff announced that Baby H is a boy!

Baby H will now go by “Kito,” which means “precious child.” His mother pulled open a mystery box suspended over the hyena habitat, which released blue, biodegradable and animal friendly confetti that revealed Kito’s gender.

According to staff, Kito has been gaining weight appropriately and meeting all growth markers. The walkway in front of the hyena habitat is open for visitors to see Kito and his parents.