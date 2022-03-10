GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The George County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public to identify and locate two individuals.

These individuals are wanted for questioning in connection to an active investigation for an incident that happened on Wednesday, February 16.

The individuals were seen at approximately 10:15 p.m. at Wal-Mart located in Hattiesburg on Highway 98. Deputies said they were later involved in an incident in George County around midnight.

They were possibly traveling in a late-model, dark-colored Chevrolet sedan, such as a Malibu or Impala.

If you recognize either of these individuals, contact George County’s investigators at (601)-947-4811.