GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A George County man was arrested for felony kidnapping, domestic violence and more on Sunday, March 6.

Deputies responded to a call for help around 6:30 a.m. on Ed Evans Road in the Basin community. At the scene, a woman said her boyfriend had injured her, prevented her from leaving and prevented her from calling 911. The suspect had left the scene, so deputies came back later when he returned.

Deputies arrested Kevin Michael Sykes, 31, of Lucedale. He was charged with domestic violence simple assault, felony kidnapping, malicious mischief and had a warrant for contempt of court. He was also out on bond for another assault charge. He was booked into the George County Correctional Facility, and his bond was set at $22,000.