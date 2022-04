GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The George County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Drug Take Back Day.

The event will be held on April 30, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Wayne Lee’s in Lucedale.

Neighbors will be able to dispose of unused, expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.