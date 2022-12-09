JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said they arrested the girlfriend of the man who is wanted in connection to a shooting near Moselle.

Investigators said Tyrae Cooley, 46, was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension. They said they discovered evidence of her involvement in helping Stephen Poole evade apprehension.

Cooley is expected to appear in Jones County Justice Court on Friday, December 9.

Poole is wanted on an aggravated assault charge for allegedly shooting William Parker on Saturday, December 3.

Tyrae Cooley (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office )

Stephen Shane Poole (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867). A $1,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to Poole’s arrest.