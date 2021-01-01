Glade Volunteer Fire and Rescue to host blood drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Glade Volunteer Fire & Rescue will host a blood drive on January 9, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at their station at 119 Orange Drive, Laurel.  

Glade VFD asks you to consider giving the gift of life and donating blood! It takes all types to save the lives of those who desperately need our help!  

Dana Bumgardner, Public Information Officer for Jones County Fire Council

