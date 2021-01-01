Glade Volunteer Fire and Rescue to host blood drive

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) - Firefighters in Jones County responded to a house fire early Friday morning in the Union community. The fire happened at a home in the 300 block of Kirkland Loop.

Investigators said the homeowner was asleep at the time of the fire, but he woke up when he smelled smoke in the home. He discovered the door to the garage was hot. The homeowner was able to get himself, along with his wife, two children and their dog, out of the home through the back.