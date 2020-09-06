Golf carts now allowed on roads of Mississippi coastal city

GAUTIER, Miss. (AP) — Residents in a coastal Mississippi city can now get around in more places in golf carts.

Gautier City Council passed an ordinance that went into effect Friday allowing golf carts on any city street where the speed limit is 25 mph (40 kph), WLOX-TV reported.

Golf cart owners have to purchase a decal for $25 to operate the vehicles on city streets.

Golf carts also have to follow all traffic and parking rules.

