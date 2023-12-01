JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Good Samaritans helped stop a fire in Jones County Friday morning.

The fire happened just before 10:00 a.m. at a home on Highway 28 West. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said several people stopped at the home and called 911 when they noticed a fire on the homeowner’s porch.

The Good Samaritans were able to extinguish the fire by using a water hose. Officials said the fire was apparently started by a heat lamp that was being used outside to warm pets.

The occupant of the home was evacuated before firefighters arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.

  • Good Samaritans helped stop a fire in Jones County Friday morning. (Courtesy: Ken Keyes/Jones Co. Fire Council)
There was damage in the back porch area of the home.