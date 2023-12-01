JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Good Samaritans helped stop a fire in Jones County Friday morning.

The fire happened just before 10:00 a.m. at a home on Highway 28 West. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said several people stopped at the home and called 911 when they noticed a fire on the homeowner’s porch.

The Good Samaritans were able to extinguish the fire by using a water hose. Officials said the fire was apparently started by a heat lamp that was being used outside to warm pets.

The occupant of the home was evacuated before firefighters arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Good Samaritans helped stop a fire in Jones County Friday morning. (Courtesy: Ken Keyes/Jones Co. Fire Council)

Good Samaritans helped stop a fire in Jones County Friday morning. (Courtesy: Ken Keyes/Jones Co. Fire Council)

There was damage in the back porch area of the home.