Governor Reeves announces two judicial appointments for South Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced two appointments for South Mississippi. Reeves appointed Joel Smith to the Mississippi Court of Appeals.
The second appointment was to Crosby Parker to serve as the new District Attorney for the 2nd Circuit Court District.
“These men are going to bring a devoted spirit and unbeatable work ethic,” Governor Reeves said. “I’m excited to see what they can accomplish and proud to be a part of this great day!”
LATEST STORIES:
- NFL wild-card games show potential for alternate broadcasts
- ‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond diagnosed with cancer
- 12 News Investigates: An inside look at Jackson’s Real Time Command Center
- William Carey partners with K-12 districts on Teacher Residency program
- Capitol riot arrest list: What we know about charges faced by people identified