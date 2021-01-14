Governor Reeves announces two judicial appointments for South Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced two appointments for South Mississippi. Reeves appointed Joel Smith to the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

The second appointment was to Crosby Parker to serve as the new District Attorney for the 2nd Circuit Court District.

“These men are going to bring a devoted spirit and unbeatable work ethic,” Governor Reeves said. “I’m excited to see what they can accomplish and proud to be a part of this great day!”

