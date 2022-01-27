POPULARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute, along with sponsor Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation, will welcome Dr. Jeffery Murdock to Pearl River Community College’s (PRCC) Ethel Holden Brownstone Center For The Arts on Friday, February 11.

Murdock, 2021 GRAMMY Music Educator of the Year, will be presenting “A Journey Through Black Music.” The evening will also feature the PRCC Singers and East Marion Gospel Choir joining Murdock on stage.

“I am ecstatic to come back to South Mississippi where I got my start,” said Murdock. “It’s a ‘coming home’ of sorts, and the first time I’ve given a concert of any kind in the area since I left in 1999! I can’t wait!”

The Honors Institute Lyceum Lecture Series charts a bold direction in intellectual discourse and academic inquiry at Pearl River. The Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute seeks to host speakers who engage, challenge, provoke, and quite possibly, change lives.

To reserve free seating, click here.