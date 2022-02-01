POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) is accepting applications for the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief Summer Gram Program (GEER).

Mississippi neighbors planning to continue classes at PRCC during the summer 2022 semester are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must complete the 2022-2023 FAFSA, have an EFC below 15,000, be a Mississippi resident, have at least 12 hours as of Fall 2021 (not including high school/dual enrollment/AP credits), have at least a 2.0 cumulative college GPA and enroll in at least three hours in a first certificate, associate’s or bachelor’s degree program.

The deadline to apply is Saturday, April 30. Click here for more information or to apply.