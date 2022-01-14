“Greatest Show on Dirt” returns to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) announced the “Greatest Show on Dirt” will return in 2022.

The 36th Annual Southern Miss Coco-Cola Classic Rodeo will take place January 28 and January 29. The rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m., and doors will open at 6:00 p.m. at the James Lynn Cartlidge Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.

“We are fortunate that the rodeo continues to be produced by Harper-Morgan Rodeo Company, the producers of the Dixie National Rodeo. Because of the quality and consistency of a professionally produced PRCA/WPRA rodeo, we have been able provide scholarships annually to Southern Miss students,” said Mark Crager, director of Southern Miss Campus Recreation.

Tickets are on sale at Boot Country on U.S. Highway 49 and Hub City West Farm and Garden on U.S. Pioneer Road in Hattiesburg. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 starting January 28. All seats are reserved and have chair backs.