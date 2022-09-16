HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is getting an economic boost with the groundbreaking for the new headquarters of the Jones Company.

The construction of a nearly 100,000-square foot corporate headquarters facility in the Pine Belt will open and bring hundreds of jobs that pay up to $80,000.

Governor Tate Reeves attended the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday and said these are the types of investments Mississippi needs.

“I’m trying to drive GDP growth in the state of Mississippi, and one way in which to do that is to see more people invest capital in our state and see more and more people create jobs in our state, because we need that only jobs for those individuals who currently live here we need to see population growth in Mississippi,” said Reeves.

Fifty-million dollars have been invested into this new corporate growth for the City of Hattiesburg.