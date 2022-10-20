FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new Camp Shelby expansion project.

Community leaders, the Adjutant General of Mississippi, Camp Shelby staff, the Mississippi National Guard personnel and Congressman Steven Palazzo attended the ceremony on Friday, October 14. They broke ground on the expansion of the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES) facility.

(Courtesy: Toby Barker)

(Courtesy: Toby Barker)

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the groundbreaking was a priority for the city and Forrest and Lamar counties. A Washington D.C. delegation worked to secure over $15 million for the expansion, which Barker said will allow Camp Shelby to house more units from the southeastern United States.