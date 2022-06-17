COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday for a new sports complex in Columbia.

City officials hope the new facility will spark sports tourism in the area. The $8 million project was funded through a tourism tax that was approved by taxpayers in 2018.

“The three percent tourism tax is also been divided and used in various ways throughout our community. It’s for parks and recreation, as well as downtown improvements and downtown public events,” explained Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie.

The city hosts 750 kids who play baseball during the season. Leaders said they hope the new turf fields and ball parks will allow local athletes equal opportunities at success.

“There have been times where people feel that they don’t get the proper amount of training or equipment, but I feel like this is a new way that will bring us together. Like, it won’t be just separated just because of schools this will be a new way to bring us together entirely,” said Julia Johnson, Miss Hospitality for Marion County.