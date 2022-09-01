HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people in a video who may be connected to a recent shooting.

A home in the 400 block of Broad Street was hit by gunfire on Sunday, August 14. No one was injured, but police are searching for the people or person responsible for the shooting.

Hattiesburg police are asking the public to help identify the people pictured below.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Anyone with information about the case can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.