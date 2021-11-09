Group works to address homelessness in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Most of the women who are part of the homeless population in Hattiesburg are in need of food, clothing and shelter.

Leaders with the Loftin House are working to help women get a new start on life.

“Right now, we’re in phase one. This is an emergency phase where we’re just trying to get people and keep people off the street. Phase two will be transitional housing, and it will house about 30 women, and we’re looking for that to be ready in the next six months,” said Elaine Wilberton with the Loftin House.

The rapid re-housing program has provided shelter for many women and children in the last month. Officials said it takes them up to two weeks to get people in housing in Hattiesburg.

Leaders with the city have come up with a plan called the Hattiesburg Homeless Investment Strategy. The plan would use federal funds to help stop homelessness in the city.