HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Immigration agencies called for better workplace protections after a 16-year-old was killed while working at a Hattiesburg poultry plant.

The Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity and the Center of Law and Social Policy said poultry plants, such as Mar-Jac, commonly hire immigrants, who are subjected to workplace discrimination, abuse and harassment.

Mar-Jac officials said the company employed 16-year-old Duvan Perez through a third-party staffing agency and did not realize his true age.

Advocates said many undocumented workers are afraid to speak up due to fear of retaliation and deportation. They are calling on local and federal agencies to enforce policies that protect immigrant workers.

“In 2019, CLASP conducted the first research study on the impact of the Mississippi worksite raids and uncovered, not only the trauma and devastation caused by the single largest worksite raid operation in U.S. history, but also a deeply rooted pattern of abuse and injustice against immigrant workers by the poultry plans across Mississippi. Several minors were arrested in those raids as well. All of the workers we spoke with reported unsafe and troubling workplace policies and conditions,” said Wendy Cervantes with the Center for Law and Social Policy.

The two agencies are also asking for stricter punishment for companies that are caught violating child labor laws.

Federal authorities are still conducting their investigation of Perez’s death.