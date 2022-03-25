LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is implementing the Guardian Project in an effort to support people with a substance use disorder.
The grant-funded program allows deputies to use their own discretion to divert offenders into community-based treatment services instead of incarceration. A Substance Use Disorder Officer will also be assigned to perform jail outreach to assist individuals who are already in jail with substance abuse issues. Self-referral and referral by family can be made, too.
Other features of the project include:
- A Licensed Clinical Therapist on team to provide counseling services four days a week and to devise a plan for each participant.
- Case management with goal tracking for better results.
- Coordination with drug rehabilitation centers.
- A Multidisciplinary Outreach Team (faith community, social worker, deputy) to conduct home visits to follow-up with participants.
- Non-fatal overdose follow-up visits by team members to offer services and to provide Narcan to family members.
- Participants will be given help in securing housing, employment, prescription and medical needs.
Neighbors can contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-794-1005 or email guardian@lamarcountyms.gov for more information about the program.