LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is implementing the Guardian Project in an effort to support people with a substance use disorder.

The grant-funded program allows deputies to use their own discretion to divert offenders into community-based treatment services instead of incarceration. A Substance Use Disorder Officer will also be assigned to perform jail outreach to assist individuals who are already in jail with substance abuse issues. Self-referral and referral by family can be made, too.

Other features of the project include:

A Licensed Clinical Therapist on team to provide counseling services four days a week and to devise a plan for each participant.

Case management with goal tracking for better results.

Coordination with drug rehabilitation centers.

A Multidisciplinary Outreach Team (faith community, social worker, deputy) to conduct home visits to follow-up with participants.

Non-fatal overdose follow-up visits by team members to offer services and to provide Narcan to family members.

Participants will be given help in securing housing, employment, prescription and medical needs.

Neighbors can contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-794-1005 or email guardian@lamarcountyms.gov for more information about the program.