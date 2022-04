HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in Gulfport in connection to a catalytic converter theft that happened in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police said the theft happened on Edwards Street on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Stevie Stoudenmier, 37, of Gulfport, was charged with malicious mischief.

Stoudenmier was taken to the Forrest County Jail from Gulfport. He may face additional charges in other jurisdictions.