Habit “Fore” Humanity Charity Golf Tournament set for March 26

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt will host its 4th Annual Habitat “Fore” Humanity Charity Golf Tournament. The charity event is set for March 26 and will start at 7:00 a.m. at the Hattiesburg Country Club. Tee off is at 8:30 a.m.

This year, organizers are expecting at least 150 participants at the charity event. Registration for teams is $500 and will include 18 holes of golf, riding carts, breakfast, lunch, putting contest and awesome prizes.

This year, Habitat is introducing a 4 Man scramble, which includes 25 teams. In addition, Pine Belt Habitat will host a Silent Auction for participants.

Habitat for Humanity will be using the proceeds from this event to complete one project in the Hattiesburg Area.

Click here to find out how to register.