HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As part of the Hall Avenue Overpass, a roundabout will be constructed where Bay Street, Hall Avenue, Arledge Street and James Street meet in Hattiesburg.

Officials said the first phase of this construction will require the closure of Bay Street at Hall Avenue. This closure will take place on Thursday, October 13 (pending weather), and will be closed for approximately one month.

Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg

This closure is for thru traffic only. Neighbors will still be able to access homes along Bay Street. The detour route will be by way of Rebecca Avenue and Court Street.