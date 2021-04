STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Mobile said there has been a breach at a dam in Stone County.

The breach happened at Hall Lake Dam near the Lake-A-Way Camp Grounds. An emergency has been declared for areas near Highway 26 and John Willis Road.

According to the NWS, Stone County has been placed until a flash flood emergency until 9:15 p.m. on Friday.