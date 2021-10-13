Halloween in the Avenues kicks off annual festivities

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Avenue Alliance will host a almost 4K, pumpkin carving and a Halloween parade during the last three Thursdays of October.

The events kick off Thursday October 14th with the 9th annual Run For Your Life Almost 4K. Registration will begin at 5:00 p.m, with the race starting at 6:00 p.m. The race will begin and end in the parking lot of Murky Waters.

Registration will be available on the day of the race for $40, it includes entry into the contest, t-shirts, and tickets for beverages of your choice. There will also be live music. Awards will be given for (male and female): first place overall, middle of the pack, and last one standing. Additional awards will be given for the three best costumes (1st, 2nd, and 3rd place). The route will go through the North Avenues, costumes are encouraged.

October 21st is the pumpkin carving at will be held at Keg and Barrel. Registration will begin at 5:30 with awards starting at 7:00 p.m. Registration will be available on the day of the carving for $10, this includes a pumpkin and carving tools for the judge competition. Awards will be given for (1st, 2nd and 3rd place) for adult and children categories.

October 28th is the big Halloween Parade starting at 5:30 p.m. The route runs from parkway high to United Methodist street (at S21st Avenue) and east on hardy street and ends at 13th Avenue. Registration for the parade can be found on the Avenues Halloween parade. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for the Halloween floats.