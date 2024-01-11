HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A new police chief has been named for the City of Hattiesburg.

Hardy Sims, who has served as the assistant chief for the Hattiesburg Police Department, was appointed by Mayor Toby Barker as the next police chief on Thursday, January 11.

Sims will replace Police Chief Peggy Sealy, who announced her retirement in December 2023. Sealy will retire at the end of January 2024.

“For more than 30 years, Hardy Sims has been a consistent and skilled law enforcement leader at the Hattiesburg Police Department,” Barker said. “In several tough situations, I have relied on his instincts and wise counsel. His experience, professionalism and knowledge of the community make him the right person to lead our department into the future.”

Sims began his career in law enforcement with the Hattiesburg Police Academy, graduating in 1992 and entering patrol. He spent two years on patrol before serving on the original Neighborhood Enhancement Team in Special Operations.

Later, he went on to work in a variety of divisions, including criminal investigations, community relations and serving as the department’s first public information officer. He was promoted to captain over patrol in 2003 and ascended to major of operations in 2004, where he served through 2020. He was appointed Assistant Chief in 2021.

“I am committed to serving and protecting our community with unwavering dedication, integrity and transparency,” Sims said. “With a strong focus on community engagement and innovative strategies, we will strive to create a safer environment for everyone. As the new Chief of Police, I am eager to lead by example and work collaboratively to make a positive and lasting impact. I believe together, we can write a new chapter of safety and unity in our city.”

The nomination will be on the city council agenda for review and approval on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. If approved, Sims’ role as chief of police will begin on February 1, 2024.