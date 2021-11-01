Hardy Street improvements begin in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg said construction will begin for the Hardy Street Improvements Project on November 1st.

The mission of the project is to enhance pedestrian pathways and landscaping from 34th Avenue east to Highway 49.

City officials said the lane closures will take place at night or on the weekends to avoid disrupting daily travel. Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to use caution while passing the construction.

Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg

City leaders estimate the project will be completed by May 2022, depending on weather conditions.