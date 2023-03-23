HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A section of Hardy Street is closed in Hattiesburg for a pedestrian bridge installation on Thursday, March 23.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure will affect the eastbound lanes of the road between Park Avenue and South 17th Avenue.

The closure began at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to end at 12:00 p.m.

During the closure, the two westbound lanes will accommodate two-way traffic. MDOT crews ask drivers to slow down and be aware of roadside crews.

City leaders said crews will be using equipment that was staged earlier in the week to construct a pedestrian bridge in front of Kamper Park.