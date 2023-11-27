HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders announced crews will close all lanes into the Hardy Street roundabout on Tuesday, November 28.

Starting at 5:00 a.m., crews will install a Christmas tree in the roundabout. The closure is anticipated to be open by the end of business.

For school traffic, please make note of these detour routes:

  • Eastbound school traffic for Hawkins Elementary will be detoured at St Paul Street.
  • Eastbound school traffic for Trinity Episcopal or Sacred Heart will be detoured to 3rd Avenue
  • Westbound school traffic for Hawkins Elementary will be detoured at McLeod Street. 
  • Westbound school traffic for Trinity Episcopal or Sacred Heart will be detoured at Corrine Street.