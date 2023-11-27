HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders announced crews will close all lanes into the Hardy Street roundabout on Tuesday, November 28.

Starting at 5:00 a.m., crews will install a Christmas tree in the roundabout. The closure is anticipated to be open by the end of business.

For school traffic, please make note of these detour routes:

Eastbound school traffic for Hawkins Elementary will be detoured at St Paul Street.

Eastbound school traffic for Trinity Episcopal or Sacred Heart will be detoured to 3rd Avenue

Westbound school traffic for Hawkins Elementary will be detoured at McLeod Street.

Westbound school traffic for Trinity Episcopal or Sacred Heart will be detoured at Corrine Street.