HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders announced crews will close all lanes into the Hardy Street roundabout on Tuesday, November 28.
Starting at 5:00 a.m., crews will install a Christmas tree in the roundabout. The closure is anticipated to be open by the end of business.
For school traffic, please make note of these detour routes:
- Eastbound school traffic for Hawkins Elementary will be detoured at St Paul Street.
- Eastbound school traffic for Trinity Episcopal or Sacred Heart will be detoured to 3rd Avenue
- Westbound school traffic for Hawkins Elementary will be detoured at McLeod Street.
- Westbound school traffic for Trinity Episcopal or Sacred Heart will be detoured at Corrine Street.