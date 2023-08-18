HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Construction is underway on a new ALDI store in the Hub City.

The Hattiesburg American reported the store is expected to open later this year, but an official date has not been set.

The grocery store will be located in a new shopping center in Hattiesburg, which is under construction on U.S. 98 and Lakewood Drive.

Earlier this week, ALDI announced plans to acquire approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations across the southeastern U.S.

The decision comes as ALDI seeks to expand its presence in the south, and as part of a larger divestiture from Winn-Dixie parent company Southeastern Grocers, according to a news release.

Southeastern Grocers also owns 28 stores and four pharmacies under the Hispanic grocery store brand Fresco y Más. The company said the stores will continue operating as usual under its new owner, Fresco Retail Group, LLC.

ALDI has invested $2.5 billion in its southeastern expansion since the mid-90s, according to the grocer. The chain opened a regional headquarters and distribution center outside of Mobile, Alabama earlier this year.

The company is currently evaluating which Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations will convert to ALDI stores, Hart said. Southeastern Grocers operates locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

It is not known how many employees will be affected by the acquisition.

The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2024.