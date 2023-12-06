HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – People in Hattiesburg will soon have a new store to find their grocery needs.

ALDI will hold its grand opening on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive a gift card ranging from $10 to $100.

This is the 12th ALDI store to open near the Mississippi Gulf Coast this year. The Hattiesburg ALDI is located across from Turtle Creek Mall.

ALDI officials said they pride themselves on providing quality products at a great price.

“Customers here in Hattiesburg are going to save a ton of money, and who doesn’t like to save money, especially this time of year? And they can buy the things they buy all the time. We’ve got fresh produce that’s delivered every day. We have fresh meat. We have your typical grocery, we have freezer cooler, and all kinds of great stuff. But the price is going to get them in, the quality will get them back. So, the quality is phenom and our customers are going to see that as soon as they come in,” said Heather Moore, divisional vice president of ALDI.

The new location will also offer delivery and curbside pickup. Daily store hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.