HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The ALDI store in Hattiesburg will be open just in time for Christmas.

Officials with the company said the location on on U.S. 98 and Lakewood Drive will open on Thursday, December 7.

ALDI has invested $2.5 billion in its southeastern expansion since the mid-90s, according to the grocer. The chain opened a regional headquarters and distribution center outside of Mobile, Alabama earlier this year.

An ALDI store in Flowood, Mississippi, opened in June 2023.