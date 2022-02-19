HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will observe President’s Day on Monday, February 21.

The altered holiday trash schedule is as follows:

Monday, February 21 – City offices closed. No collection.

– City offices closed. No collection. Tuesday, February 22 – Green garbage cans usually collected on Mondays and blue recycling cans for Wards 1 and 2.

– Green garbage cans usually collected on Mondays and blue recycling cans for Wards 1 and 2. Wednesday, February 23 – Green garbage cans usually collected on Tuesdays and blue recycling cans for Ward 3.

– Green garbage cans usually collected on Tuesdays and blue recycling cans for Ward 3. Thursday, February 24 – Brown trash cans and green garbage cans for Burkett’s Creek. Brown trash cans usually collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays and blue recycling cans for Ward 4.

– Brown trash cans and green garbage cans for Burkett’s Creek. Brown trash cans usually collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays and blue recycling cans for Ward 4. Friday, February 25 – Brown trash cans usually collected on Thursdays and Blue recycling cans for Ward 5.

City offices will be closed for President’s Day on Monday, February 21, except for public safety.